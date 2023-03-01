Petrobras : on letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy March 01, 2023
Petrobras on letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy
Rio de Janeiro, March 1, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that it received Official Letter 166/2023/GM-MME from the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) yesterday requesting the suspension of the sales of assets for 90 (ninety) days, due to the reassessment of the National Energy Policy currently underway and the establishment of a new composition of the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE), respecting the Company's governance rules, commitments made to government entities and without putting Petrobras' interests at risk.
The Board of Directors will analyze the ongoing processes, from the standpoint of civil law and within the rules of governance, as well as any commitments already made, their punitive clauses and their consequences, so that the governance bodies assess potential legal and economic risks arising, subject to the rules of secrecy and other applicable governing rules.
Relevant facts will continue to be disclosed to the market.
PÚBLICA
MINISTÉRIO DE MINAS E ENERGIA
Gabinete do Ministro
Esplanada dos Ministérios - Bloco U, 8º andar, Brasília/DF, CEP 70065-900
Telefone: (61) 2032-5039 / gabinete@mme.gov.br
Ofcio nº 166/2023/GM-MME
Brasília, 28 de fevereiro de 2023.
Ao Senhor
JEAN PAUL TERRA PRATES
Presidente da Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Avenida Henrique Valadares, 28 - 18º andar - Centro 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro - RJ
Assunto: Suspensão das alienações de atvos por 90 (noventa) dias.
Senhor Presidente,
1.Em vista da reavaliação da Polítca Energétca Nacional atualmente em curso, e da instauração de nova composição do Conselho Nacional de Polítca Energétca (CNPE), solicito, respeitadas as regras de governança, bem como os eventuais compromissos assumidos com entes governamentais, possibilidade de suspender, pelo prazo de 90 (noventa) dias, novos processos de desinvestmento e eventualmente os que estejam em trâmite e não concluídos nesta Companhia, desde que esta providência não coloque em risco os interesses intransponíveis da Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras.
2.Visando a subsidiar os estudos sobre o referido planejamento setorial, solicita-se o envio de documentos pertnentes referentes aos processos de desinvestmento, observando-se as regras de sigilo e as demais normas de regência aplicáveis ao fornecimento de dados.
3.Coloco-me à disposição para esclarecimentos adicionais. Atenciosamente,
ALEXANDRE SILVEIRA
Ministro de Estado de Minas e Energia
Documento assinado eletronicamente por Alexandre Silveira de Oliveira, Ministro de Estado de Minas e Energia, em 28/02/2023, às 21:32, conforme horário ofcial de Brasília, com fundamento no
