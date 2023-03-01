Advanced search
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  08:44:29 2023-03-01 am EST
24.87 BRL   -1.47%
08:37aPetrobras : on letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy March 01, 2023
PU
08:36aPetrobras : on new candidate for Board of Directors March 01, 2023
PU
02/28Petrobras : Candidates nominated by the controlling shareholder for the Board of Directors - Form 6-K
PU
Petrobras : on letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy March 01, 2023

03/01/2023 | 08:37am EST
Petrobras on letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy

-

Rio de Janeiro, March 1, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that it received Official Letter 166/2023/GM-MME from the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) yesterday requesting the suspension of the sales of assets for 90 (ninety) days, due to the reassessment of the National Energy Policy currently underway and the establishment of a new composition of the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE), respecting the Company's governance rules, commitments made to government entities and without putting Petrobras' interests at risk.

The Board of Directors will analyze the ongoing processes, from the standpoint of civil law and within the rules of governance, as well as any commitments already made, their punitive clauses and their consequences, so that the governance bodies assess potential legal and economic risks arising, subject to the rules of secrecy and other applicable governing rules.

Relevant facts will continue to be disclosed to the market.Facts deemed relevant will continue to be disclosed to the market.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 th floor - 20231-030- Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947| 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

PÚBLICA

MINISTÉRIO DE MINAS E ENERGIA

Gabinete do Ministro

Esplanada dos Ministérios - Bloco U, 8º andar, Brasília/DF, CEP 70065-900

Telefone: (61) 2032-5039 / gabinete@mme.gov.br

Ofcio nº 166/2023/GM-MME

Brasília, 28 de fevereiro de 2023.

Ao Senhor

JEAN PAUL TERRA PRATES

Presidente da Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Avenida Henrique Valadares, 28 - 18º andar - Centro 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro - RJ

Assunto: Suspensão das alienações de atvos por 90 (noventa) dias.

Senhor Presidente,

1.Em vista da reavaliação da Polítca Energétca Nacional atualmente em curso, e da instauração de nova composição do Conselho Nacional de Polítca Energétca (CNPE), solicito, respeitadas as regras de governança, bem como os eventuais compromissos assumidos com entes governamentais, possibilidade de suspender, pelo prazo de 90 (noventa) dias, novos processos de desinvestmento e eventualmente os que estejam em trâmite e não concluídos nesta Companhia, desde que esta providência não coloque em risco os interesses intransponíveis da Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras.

2.Visando a subsidiar os estudos sobre o referido planejamento setorial, solicita-se o envio de documentos pertnentes referentes aos processos de desinvestmento, observando-se as regras de sigilo e as demais normas de regência aplicáveis ao fornecimento de dados.

3.Coloco-me à disposição para esclarecimentos adicionais. Atenciosamente,

ALEXANDRE SILVEIRA

Ministro de Estado de Minas e Energia

Documento assinado eletronicamente por Alexandre Silveira de Oliveira, Ministro de Estado de Minas e Energia, em 28/02/2023, às 21:32, conforme horário ofcial de Brasília, com fundamento no

A autentcidade deste documento pode ser conferida no site htp://www.mme.gov.br/sei/controlador_externo.php? acao=documento_conferir&id_orgao_acesso_externo=0, informando o código verifcador 0726637 e o código CRC EB5D28D6.

Referência: Caso responda este Ofcio, indicar expressamente o Processo nº 48300.000141/2023-79

SEI nº 0726637

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 13:35:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 635 B 121 B 121 B
Net income 2022 183 B 34 969 M 34 969 M
Net Debt 2022 233 B 44 459 M 44 459 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,83x
Yield 2022 67,4%
Capitalization 355 B 67 882 M 67 882 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
