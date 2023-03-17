Petrobras : on letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy March 17, 2023

Petrobras on letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy

Rio de Janeiro, March 17, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on March 1, 2023, informs that its Executive Board has forwarded for the appreciation of the Board of Directors the following proposal for response to Letter 166/2023/GM-MME from the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME): we carried out a preliminary study on the divestment processes in progress and, so far, we have not found grounds for which the projects for which contracts have already been signed (signing) should be suspended. The processes in which no contracts have been signed will continue to be analyzed.

Facts deemed relevant will continue to be disclosed to the market.

