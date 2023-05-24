Petrobras : on licensing in Amapá - Form 6-K

Petrobras on licensing in Amapá

Rio de Janeiro, May 24, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras announces that later this week it will file a request with Ibama to reconsider the decision to deny the environmental license to drill an exploratory well in block FZA-M-059, located in deep waters in Amapá, in accordance with the procedure provided for in the regulations.

The company argues that it met the requirements set forth in the reference legislation for the bidding process for block FZA-M-059 and that it complied with all the technical requirements demanded by Ibama for the project. The emergency response structure proposed by the company is the largest in the country. Even so, Petrobras is ready to meet any additional demands that may remain.

It is important to emphasize that the Sedimentary Area Environmental Assessment is a policy instrument under the shared responsibility of the Ministries of Environment (MMA) and Mines and Energy (MME) according to Interministerial Ordinance No198/2012.

The Block FZA-M-59, object of the environmental licensing in question, was acquired in the 11th ANP Bidding Round held in May 2013. At the time, the granting process for the blocks offered was subsidized by the opinions of the GT PEG - Working Group that included Ibama, ICMBIO and MMA, and considered that the FZA-M-59 block was suitable to be offered and licensed, which leads to the conclusion that the challenges signaled were all technically surmountable.

From the concession through a bidding process, Petrobras has a commitment signed with the ANP to drill eight exploratory wells in the Amapá Deep Waters region, in the Foz do Amazonas sedimentary basin. Refusal on the grounds of environmental unfeasibility may result in litigation and fines, in addition to compromising the assessment of the region's potential, as well as energy security and the country's own fair and safe energy transition.

