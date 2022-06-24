Petrobras : on manifestation of the Eligibility Committee June 24, 2022

Petrobras on manifestation of the Eligibility Committee

Rio de Janeiro, June 24, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on June 21, 2022, informs that the Eligibility Committee (CELEG) met on this date to analyze the nomination of Mr. Caio Mário Paes de Andrade for the positions of Member of the Board of Directors and CEO of Petrobras based on the company's governance rules and applicable legislation.

It was recognized by the Committee, acting as the Eligibility Committee (CELEG) provided for in Article 21 of Decree No. 8,945/16, by majority vote, the fulfillment of the requirements provided for in Law No. 13,303/16, Decree No. 8,945/16 and the Petrobras Senior Management Nomination Policy, as well as the non-existence of prohibitions, so that the appointment of Mr. Caio Mário Paes de Andrade to the positions of Member of the Board of Directors and CEO of the company be deliberated by the Board of Directors.

The details of the Committee's manifestation can be found in the full minutes of the meeting, which will be available for consultation within 7 (seven) working days on the Petrobras Investor Relations website (www.petrobras.com.br/ir).

