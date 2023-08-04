Petrobras on negotiations with Sete Brasil

Rio de Janeiro, August 04, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up the release disclosed yesterday, informs that its Board of Directors, by majority, understood that the matter deserves further study, sending it to the Executive Board.

Negotiations with Sete Brasil are protected by confidentiality agreements.

Facts deemed relevant will be disclosed to the market in due course.

