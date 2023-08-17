Petrobras on new Investor Relations Executive Manager

Rio de Janeiro, August 17, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that its Executive Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Eduardo De Nardi Ros to the position of Investor Relations Executive Manager, effective today.

Eduardo De Nardi holds a degree in Economics from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), with a master's degree in Economics from the University of São Paulo (USP). He joined Petrobras in 2013 and held several managerial positions. Since 2019, he has held the position of Executive Manager of Petrobras' Business Performance area. Eduardo played a leading role in the corporate turnaround that reduced the company's indebtedness in recent years, implementing an agenda of value creation, resilience and capital allocation. He has extensive experience in FP&A and in economic and performance evaluation processes of Petrobras' assets and segments, reporting to Petrobras' Executive Board and Board of Directors. Promoted the deployment of the value-based management system, focusing on critical KPIs, actionable levers and initiatives with value impact.

Petrobras thanks Carla Albano for her leadership, dedication and valuable contribution at the head of the Investor Relations Executive Management since April 2019, and wishes her success in her new challenges.

