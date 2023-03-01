Petrobras : on new candidate for Board of Directors March 01, 2023

Petrobras on new candidate for Board of Directors

Rio de Janeiro, March 1, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following the press release of 02/28/2023, informs that it has received an official letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) requesting rectification of the nominations of candidates who will compose the slate of the Federal Government, as the controlling shareholder, of the eight vacancies of the Board of Directors (BoD) whose elections will take place in the next General Meeting of Shareholders of Petrobras.

In place of Mr. Wagner Granja Victor, the controlling shareholder is appointing Mr. Bruno Moretti.

Thus, the nominated candidates are:

Candidate Position Pietro Adamo Sampaio Mendes Chairman Jean Paul Terra Prates BoD member and Petrobras CEO Carlos Eduardo Turchetto Santos BoD member Vitor Eduardo de Almeida Saback BoD member Eugênio Tiago Chagas Cordeiro e Teixeira BoD member Bruno Moretti BoD member Sergio Machado Rezende BoD member Suzana Kahn Ribeiro BoD member

This appointment, as well as the others, will be submitted to the Company's internal governance procedures, observing the Policy for Appointing Senior Management Members, for the analysis of legal and management and integrity requirements and subsequent manifestation by the People Committee, under the terms of article 21, paragraph 4, of Decree 8945/2016, amended by Decree 11048/2022.

Below is the CV of the nominated candidate.

