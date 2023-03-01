Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  08:44:35 2023-03-01 am EST
24.85 BRL   -1.55%
08:37aPetrobras : on letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy March 01, 2023
PU
08:36aPetrobras : on new candidate for Board of Directors March 01, 2023
PU
02/28Petrobras : Candidates nominated by the controlling shareholder for the Board of Directors - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petrobras : on new candidate for Board of Directors March 01, 2023

03/01/2023 | 08:36am EST
Petrobras on new candidate for Board of Directors

-

Rio de Janeiro, March 1, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following the press release of 02/28/2023, informs that it has received an official letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) requesting rectification of the nominations of candidates who will compose the slate of the Federal Government, as the controlling shareholder, of the eight vacancies of the Board of Directors (BoD) whose elections will take place in the next General Meeting of Shareholders of Petrobras.

In place of Mr. Wagner Granja Victor, the controlling shareholder is appointing Mr. Bruno Moretti.

Thus, the nominated candidates are:

Candidate

Position

Pietro Adamo Sampaio Mendes

Chairman

Jean Paul Terra Prates

BoD member and Petrobras CEO

Carlos Eduardo Turchetto Santos

BoD member

Vitor Eduardo de Almeida Saback

BoD member

Eugênio Tiago Chagas Cordeiro e Teixeira

BoD member

Bruno Moretti

BoD member

Sergio Machado Rezende

BoD member

Suzana Kahn Ribeiro

BoD member

This appointment, as well as the others, will be submitted to the Company's internal governance procedures, observing the Policy for Appointing Senior Management Members, for the analysis of legal and management and integrity requirements and subsequent manifestation by the People Committee, under the terms of article 21, paragraph 4, of Decree 8945/2016, amended by Decree 11048/2022.

Below is the CV of the nominated candidate.

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

Para mais informações:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Relações com Investidores

e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 Andar - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

Este documento pode conter previsões segundo o significado da Seção 27A da Lei de Valores Mobiliários de 1933, conforme alterada (Lei de Valores Mobiliários) e Seção 21E da lei

de Negociação de Valores Mobiliários de 1934 conforme alterada (Lei de Negociação) que refletem apenas expectativas dos administradores da Companhia. Os termos: "antecipa", "acredita", "espera", "prevê", "pretende", "planeja", "projeta", "objetiva", "deverá", bem como outros termos similares, visam a identificar tais previsões, as quais, evidentemente,

envolvem riscos ou incertezas, previstos ou não, pela Companhia. Portanto, os resultados futuros das operações da Companhia podem diferir das atuais expectativas, e, o leitor não

deve se basear exclusivamente nas informações aqui contidas.

PÚBLICA

Bruno Moretti. Mr. Bruno Moretti holds a degree in economics from the Fluminense Federal University (UFF), a master's degree in Industry Economics from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), a PhD in Sociology from the University of Brasília (UnB) and a post-doctoral internship in Sociology from UnB . He is currently a doctoral student in Economic Development at Unicamp. He began his career as a Planning and Budget Analyst at the Ministry of Planning in 2004. Between 2009 and 2012, he was Director of the Secretariat for Planning and Strategic Investments. From 2013 to 2014 he served as Advisor to the Executive Secretariat of the Ministry of Planning and was an alternate member of Funpresp's Deliberative Council. Between 2013 and 2015, he served on the Board of Directors and Fiscal Council of EBSERH. He was Director and Deputy Executive Secretary of the Executive Secretariat of the Ministry of Health, between 2014 and 2015. From 2015 to 2016, he served as Deputy Executive Secretary of the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic. He was Technical Advisor in the Federal Senate, on Economy, Infrastructure, Fiscal Policy and Public Budget between 2017 and 2022. He is currently Special Secretary for Government Analysis of the Presidency of the Republic.

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

Para mais informações:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Relações com Investidores

e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 Andar - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

Este documento pode conter previsões segundo o significado da Seção 27A da Lei de Valores Mobiliários de 1933, conforme alterada (Lei de Valores Mobiliários) e Seção 21E da lei

de Negociação de Valores Mobiliários de 1934 conforme alterada (Lei de Negociação) que refletem apenas expectativas dos administradores da Companhia. Os termos: "antecipa", "acredita", "espera", "prevê", "pretende", "planeja", "projeta", "objetiva", "deverá", bem como outros termos similares, visam a identificar tais previsões, as quais, evidentemente,

envolvem riscos ou incertezas, previstos ou não, pela Companhia. Portanto, os resultados futuros das operações da Companhia podem diferir das atuais expectativas, e, o leitor não

deve se basear exclusivamente nas informações aqui contidas.

PÚBLICA

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 13:35:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
