Petrobras : on new candidate for Board of Directors March 01, 2023

Rio de Janeiro, March 1, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following the press release of 02/28/2023, informs that it has received an official letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) requesting rectification of the nominations of candidates who will compose the slate of the Federal Government, as the controlling shareholder, of the eight vacancies of the Board of Directors (BoD) whose elections will take place in the next General Meeting of Shareholders of Petrobras.
In place of Mr. Wagner Granja Victor, the controlling shareholder is appointing Mr. Bruno Moretti.
Thus, the nominated candidates are:
Candidate
Position
Pietro Adamo Sampaio Mendes
Chairman
Jean Paul Terra Prates
BoD member and Petrobras CEO
Carlos Eduardo Turchetto Santos
BoD member
Vitor Eduardo de Almeida Saback
BoD member
Eugênio Tiago Chagas Cordeiro e Teixeira
BoD member
Bruno Moretti
BoD member
Sergio Machado Rezende
BoD member
Suzana Kahn Ribeiro
BoD member
This appointment, as well as the others, will be submitted to the Company's internal governance procedures, observing the Policy for Appointing Senior Management Members, for the analysis of legal and management and integrity requirements and subsequent manifestation by the People Committee, under the terms of article 21, paragraph 4, of Decree 8945/2016, amended by Decree 11048/2022.
Below is the CV of the nominated candidate.
Bruno Moretti. Mr. Bruno Moretti holds a degree in economics from the Fluminense Federal University (UFF), a master's degree in Industry Economics from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), a PhD in Sociology from the University of Brasília (UnB) and a post-doctoral internship in Sociology from UnB . He is currently a doctoral student in Economic Development at Unicamp. He began his career as a Planning and Budget Analyst at the Ministry of Planning in 2004. Between 2009 and 2012, he was Director of the Secretariat for Planning and Strategic Investments. From 2013 to 2014 he served as Advisor to the Executive Secretariat of the Ministry of Planning and was an alternate member of Funpresp's Deliberative Council. Between 2013 and 2015, he served on the Board of Directors and Fiscal Council of EBSERH. He was Director and Deputy Executive Secretary of the Executive Secretariat of the Ministry of Health, between 2014 and 2015. From 2015 to 2016, he served as Deputy Executive Secretary of the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic. He was Technical Advisor in the Federal Senate, on Economy, Infrastructure, Fiscal Policy and Public Budget between 2017 and 2022. He is currently Special Secretary for Government Analysis of the Presidency of the Republic.
