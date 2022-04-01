Petrobras : on new oil discovery in the pre-salt April 1, 2022

Petrobras on new oil discovery in the pre-salt

-

Rio de Janeiro, April 1, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, informs that discovered a new oil accumulation in the pre-salt in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, in a wildcat well in the Alto de Cabo Frio Central block. The well 1-BRSA-1383A-RJS (Alto de Cabo Frio Central Noroeste) is located 230 km from the city of Rio de Janeiro-RJ, in a water depth of 1,833 meters.

The oil-bearing interval was verified by means of loggings and oil samples, which will later be characterized by laboratory analyses. The consortium will continue drilling the well to the final depth originally planned, in order to assess the dimensions of the new accumulation, and to characterize the quality of the fluids and reservoirs found.

The outcome is the result of a successful strategy of the consortium based on maximum use of data, and on the application of new technological solutions in Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, leveraged by the use of supercomputers and HPC (High Performance Computing) resources, enabling the processing of the acquired data in real time and allowing decision making in an agile and safe way.

The Alto de Cabo Frio Central block was acquired in October 2017, in the 3rd bidding round of the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), under the Production Sharing regime, with Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA) as manager.

Petrobras is the operator of the block and holds a 50% stake, in partnership with bp Energy do Brasil Ltda. (50%).

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investor Relations e-mail:petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th floor - 20031-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

www.petrobras.com.br/ri For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investor Relations e-mail:petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th floor - 20031-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.