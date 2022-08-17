Petrobras : on official letter from CVM August 17, 2022

Petrobras on official letter from CVM

Rio de Janeiro, August 17, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 08/10/2022, informs that it received a letter from the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) informing that, in a meeting held yesterday, the Collegiate of the CVM decided to reject the request made by the National Association of Petroleum Workers Minority Shareholders of Petrobras (ANAPETRO) to interrupt the advance notice period for the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for 08/19/2022.

The CVM understood that ANAPETRO's request was untimely and had formal defects and deficiencies. The Collegiate, by majority, decided not to hear the request presented, and, by unanimity, decided not to suspend or interrupt the course of the term for convening Petrobras' EGM. The CVM's analysis did not include possible ineligibility of the candidates.

Facts considered relevant will be disclosed to the market in due course.

