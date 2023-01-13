Petrobras : on payment of compensation to shareholders January 13, 2023

Petrobras on payment of compensation to shareholders -

Rio de Janeiro, January 13, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that will pay on Thursday, 01/19/2023, the second installment of the remuneration to shareholders, approved by the Board of Directors, in connection to the Material Fact released on 11/03/2022 and Notice to the Market of 11/18/2022, based on the shareholding position on 11/21/2022 for holders of Petrobras shares traded at B3.

The amount per share as dividends and interest on equity will be adjusted by the Selic interest rate from 12/31/2022 to 01/19/2023, according to the interest rate adjustment calculations, as listed below:

Dividends announced on 11/03/2022 and 11/18/2022

Common (ON) and Preferred (PN) Shares Amount in Reais per common and preferred share R$ 1.600192 Selic rate adjustment R$ 0.011415 Total Amount R$ 1.611607

Interest on equity announced on 11/03/2022 and 11/18/2022

Common (ON) and Preferred (PN) Shares

Amount in Reais per common and preferred share R$ 0.074258 Selic rate adjustment R$ 0.000529 Total Amount R$ 0.074787

Income tax will be levied on the amount corresponding to the monetary restatement at a rate of 22.5%, according to the legislation in effect.

The income tax withholdings, mentioned above, will not apply to shareholders who legally prove to be beneficiaries of tax immunity.

The dividends not claimed within three years, as of the date of payment (01/19/2023), will expire and will be reverted in favor of the company (Law 6404/76, Article 287, Item II, subitem a).

CREDIT INSTRUCTIONS

Payment will be made by Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco), institution depositary of book-entry shares. All shareholders who have their registration duly updated, will have their rights automatically credited to their bank accounts on the date of payment. More information can be obtained through any Bradesco branch or by calling 0800-7011616.

For shareholders with custody in B3, the payment will be done by deposit brokers.

