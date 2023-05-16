Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Petrobras
  News
  Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:13:13 2023-05-15 pm EDT
25.66 BRL   -2.25%
06:12aPetrobras : on payment of dividends - Form 6-K
PU
05/15Brazil's Petrobras to announce end of import parity policy Tuesday, CNN Brasil reports
RE
05/15Petrobras : on payment of dividends May 15, 2023
PU
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Petrobras : on payment of dividends - Form 6-K

05/16/2023 | 06:12am EDT
Petrobras on payment of dividends

-

Rio de Janeiro, May 15, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the press releases published on 03/01/2023 and 04/27/2023, informs that it will pay, on Friday, 05/19/2023, the first installment of the complementary dividends referred to the 2022 fiscal year, based on shareholding position as of 04/27/2023, in connection to the Material Fact released on that date.

The amount of dividends to be paid will be adjusted by Selic interest rate from 12/31/2022 to 05/19/2023, according to the interest rate adjustment calculation, as listed below:

1st Installment - Dividends Announced on 04/27/2023
Common (ON) and Preferred (PN) Shares
Amount in Reais per common and preferred share R$ 1.37286685
Selic rate adjustment R$ 0.06784528
Total Amount R$ 1.44071213

Income tax will be levied on the amount corresponding to the monetary restatement, at a rate of 22.5%, according to the legislation in effect.

The withholding of income tax, mentioned above, will not be applied to shareholders who legally prove their status as immune or exempt.

The dividends not claimed within three years, as of the date of payment (05/19/2023), will expire and will be reverted in favor of the company (Law 6404/76, Article 287, Item II, subitem a).

CREDIT INSTRUCTIONS

Payment will be made by Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco), institution depositary of book-entry shares. All shareholders who have their registration duly updated, will have their rights automatically credited to their bank accounts on the date of payment. More information can be obtained through any Bradesco branch or by calling 0800-7011616.

For shareholders with custody in B3, the payment will be done by deposit brokers.

For holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) negotiated on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the payment will be made from 05/26/2023 by JP Morgan Chase, depositary bank of ADRs. Information and clarifications may be obtained at www.adr.com

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 Andar - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Attachments

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 10:11:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
