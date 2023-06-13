Petrobras : on payment of dividends - Form 6-K

Petrobras on payment of dividends

Rio de Janeiro, June 12, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the press releases published on 03/01/2023 and 04/27/2023, informs that it will pay, on Friday, 06/16/2023, the second installment of the complementary dividends referred to the 2022 fiscal year, based on shareholding position as of 04/27/2023, in connection to the Material Fact released on that date.

The amount of dividends to be paid will be adjusted by Selic interest rate from 12/31/2022 to 06/16/2023, according to the interest rate adjustment calculation, as listed below:

2nd Installment - Dividends Announced on 04/27/2023 Common (ON) and Preferred (PN) Shares Amount in Reais per common and preferred share R$ 0.87479857 Selic rate adjustment R$ 0.05213075 Total Amount R$ 0.92692932

Income tax will be levied on the amount corresponding to the monetary restatement, at a rate of 22.5%, according to the legislation in effect.

The withholding of income tax, mentioned above, will not be applied to shareholders who legally prove their status as immune or exempt.

The dividends not claimed within three years, as of the date of payment (06/16/2023), will expire and will be reverted in favor of the company (Law 6404/76, Article 287, Item II, subitem a).

CREDIT INSTRUCTIONS

Payment will be made by Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco), institution depositary of book-entry shares. All shareholders who have their registration duly updated will have their rights automatically credited to their bank accounts on the date of payment. More information can be obtained through any Bradesco branch or by calling 0800-7011616.

For shareholders with custody in B3, the payment will be done by deposit brokers.

For holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) negotiated on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the payment will be made from 06/23/2023 by JP Morgan Chase, depositary bank of ADRs. Information and clarifications may be obtained at www.adr.com

