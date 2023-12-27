Petrobras, following up on the Material Facts of 03/01/2023, 04/27/2023 and 12/22/2023, informs that it will pay today the third installment of the remaining remuneration to shareholders for 2022.

The gross amount to be distributed today is R$ 0,56252157 per common and preferred share in the form of dividends.

CREDIT INSTRUCTIONS

Payment will be made by Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco), institution depositary of book-entry shares. All shareholders who have their registration duly updated, will have their rights automatically credited to their bank accounts today. More information can be obtained through any Bradesco branch or by calling 0800-7011616. For shareholders with custody in B3, the payment will be done by deposit brokers.

For holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) negotiated on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the payment will be made from 01/04/2023 by JP Morgan Chase, depositary bank of ADRs. Information and clarifications may be obtained at www.adr.com.

Dividends not claimed within 3 (three) years from the date of payment (12/27/2023) will lapse and revert to the company (Law 6404/76, article 287, item II, item a).