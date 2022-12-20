Petrobras : on payment of remuneration to shareholders December 20, 2022

Petrobras on payment of remuneration to shareholders

-

Rio de Janeiro, December 20, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 11/03/2022, informs that it has carried out today the payment of the 1st installment of the remuneration to shareholders approved by its Board of Directors in a meeting held on that date.

The gross amount distributed today corresponds to dividends of R$ 1,67445 per outstanding common and preferred share, based on the shareholding position on November 21, 2022, of which R$ 1.155823 per outstanding common and preferred share as dividends and R$ 0.518627 per outstanding common and preferred share as interest on equity (IOE).

CREDIT INSTRUCTIONS

The payment was made by Banco Bradesco S.A., the depositary institution of the book- entry shares issued by Petrobras. All shareholders whose registration is duly updated had their rights automatically credited to their bank accounts on today's date. For shareholders with shares under custody at B3, the payment was made through their respective brokers.

Further information can be obtained at any Bradesco branch or by the phone 0800-7011616.

For ADR holders, payment will take place as of 12/28/2022 through JP Morgan Chase Bank, Petrobras' ADR depositary bank. Information and clarifications can be obtained on the website www.adr.com.

Dividends and IOE not claimed within three (3) years from the date of payment (December 20, 2022) will prescribe and revert in favor of the company (Law 6404/76, art. 287, sub II, item a).

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 th floor - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included