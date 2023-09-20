Petrobras on payment of remuneration to shareholders

Rio de Janeiro, September 20, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the Material Fact of 05/11/2023, informs that it will pay today the second installment of the remuneration to shareholders for the first quarter of 2023.

The gross amount to be distributed today is R$ 0.946789 per common and preferred share in the form of dividends.

CREDIT INSTRUCTIONS

Payment will be made by Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco), institution depositary of book-entry shares. All shareholders who have their registration duly updated, will have their rights automatically credited to their bank accounts today. More information can be obtained through any Bradesco branch or by calling 0800-7011616. For shareholders with custody in B3, the payment will be done by deposit brokers.

For holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) negotiated on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the payment will be made from 09/27/2023 by JP Morgan Chase, depositary bank of ADRs, considering 06/14/2023 as the record date. Information and clarifications may be obtained at www.adr.com

Dividends not claimed within 3 (three) years from the date of payment (09/20/2023) will lapse and revert to the company (Law 6404/76, article 287, item II, item a).

