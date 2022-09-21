Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-20 pm EDT
31.09 BRL   -0.58%
PETROBRAS : on payment of remuneration to shareholders — - Form 6-K
PU
09/20PETROBRAS : on payment of remuneration to shareholders September 20, 2022
PU
09/20PETROBRAS : on the sale of stake in the Potiguar Basin September 20, 2022
PU
Petrobras : on payment of remuneration to shareholders — - Form 6-K

09/21/2022 | 06:10am EDT
Petrobras on payment of remuneration to shareholders -

Rio de Janeiro, September 20, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the releases disclosed on 07/28/2022 and 08/31/2022, informs that it has carried out today the payment of the 2nd installment of the remuneration to shareholders approved by its Board of Directors in a meeting held on 07/28/2022.

The gross amount distributed today corresponds to dividends of R$ 3.366001 per outstanding common

CREDIT INSTRUCTIONS

The payment was made by Banco Bradesco S.A., the depositary institution of the book- entry shares issued by Petrobras. All shareholders whose registration is duly updated had their rights automatically credited to their bank accounts on today's date. For shareholders with shares under custody at B3, the payment was made through their respective brokers.

Further information can be obtained at any Bradesco branch or by the phone 0800-7011616.

For ADR holders, payment will take place as of 09/27/2022 through JP Morgan Chase Bank, Petrobras' ADR depositary bank. Information and clarifications can be obtained on the website www.adr.com.

Dividends and IOE not claimed within three (3) years from the date of payment (September 20, 2022) will prescribe and revert in favor of the company (Law 6404/76, art. 287, sub II, item a).

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th Floor - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 10:09:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
