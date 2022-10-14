Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:45 2022-10-14 pm EDT
33.42 BRL   -1.53%
Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media October 14, 2022
PU
08:19aBrazil's Petrobras Begins Sale of Argentina Operaciones Unit
DJ
08:03aTeaser : Posa
PU
Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media - Form 6-K

10/14/2022 | 02:53pm EDT
Petrobras on pieces of news in the media

-

Rio de Janeiro, October 14, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, regarding the news in the media about the readjustment of fuel prices, maintains its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate pass-through of external volatility and of the exchange rate caused by circumstantial events.

Petrobras continuously monitors the markets, which includes, among other procedures, the daily analysis of the behavior of our prices relative to international quotations.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th Floor - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 18:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 615 B 116 B 116 B
Net income 2022 165 B 31 114 M 31 114 M
Net Debt 2022 230 B 43 388 M 43 388 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,51x
Yield 2022 56,9%
Capitalization 472 B 89 467 M 88 990 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 33,94 BRL
Average target price 41,41 BRL
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caio Mario Paes de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fernando Assumpção Borges President
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS19.30%89 467
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY8.77%2 071 905
SHELL PLC41.97%185 783
TOTALENERGIES SE14.95%126 555
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-4.90%124 694
EQUINOR ASA58.50%112 178