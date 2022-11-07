Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-04 pm EDT
28.30 BRL   -5.51%
06:14aPetrobras : concludes the sale of SIX - Form 6-K
PU
06:14aPetrobras : on pieces of news in the media - Form 6-K
PU
12:18aAker Solutions Lands Five-year Subsea Frame Contract From Brazil's Petrobras
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media - Form 6-K

11/07/2022 | 06:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Petrobras on pieces of news in the media

-

Rio de Janeiro, November 04, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A - Petrobras, regarding the news in the media about the dividend payment approved yesterday by its Board of Directors, clarifies that it has not yet had access to the representation made by the TCU's Public Prosecution Service. However, the company is at the disposal of the Court to provide all information, in line with what was already done in a similar representation regarding the payment of dividends for the 2nd quarter of 2022. At that time, the Court did not identify the need to grant an injunction.

It is worth clarifying that the dividend payment announced yesterday follows the provisions of the Shareholder Remuneration Policy, approved by Petrobras' Board of Directors in November 2021.

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 Andar - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 11:13:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETROBRAS
06:14aPetrobras : concludes the sale of SIX - Form 6-K
PU
06:14aPetrobras : on pieces of news in the media - Form 6-K
PU
12:18aAker Solutions Lands Five-year Subsea Frame Contract From Brazil's Petrobras
MT
11/06Former Petrobras executive asks Brazil court to block dividend payment
RE
11/05Aker Solutions Wins Subsea Frame Agreement with Petrobras
AQ
11/04Petrobras : PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS - Form 6-K
PU
11/04Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and..
CI
11/04Transcript : Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov..
CI
11/04Goldman Sachs Downgrades Petroleo Brasileiro to Neutral Rating From Buy, Adjusts Price ..
MT
11/04Petrobras : financial performance in 3Q22 Rio de Janeiro, November 03, 2022 Message from t..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 638 B 127 B 127 B
Net income 2022 181 B 35 807 M 35 807 M
Net Debt 2022 211 B 41 928 M 41 928 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,02x
Yield 2022 54,2%
Capitalization 395 B 78 235 M 78 235 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 28,30 BRL
Average target price 40,49 BRL
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caio Mario Paes de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fernando Assumpção Borges President
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS-0.53%78 235
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY7.08%2 039 389
SHELL PLC55.78%202 677
TOTALENERGIES SE29.42%145 685
EQUINOR ASA66.49%121 553
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-8.36%120 130