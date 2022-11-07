Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media - Form 6-K

Petrobras on pieces of news in the media

Rio de Janeiro, November 04, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A - Petrobras, regarding the news in the media about the dividend payment approved yesterday by its Board of Directors, clarifies that it has not yet had access to the representation made by the TCU's Public Prosecution Service. However, the company is at the disposal of the Court to provide all information, in line with what was already done in a similar representation regarding the payment of dividends for the 2nd quarter of 2022. At that time, the Court did not identify the need to grant an injunction.

It is worth clarifying that the dividend payment announced yesterday follows the provisions of the Shareholder Remuneration Policy, approved by Petrobras' Board of Directors in November 2021.

