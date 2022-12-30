Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media - Form 6-K

Petrobras on pieces of news in the media

-

Rio de Janeiro, December 30, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, regarding the pieces of news in the media about expectations of new adjustments in fuel prices, clarifies that adjustments in product prices are made in the normal course of its business and follow its current commercial policies.

Petrobras reiterates its commitment to the practice of competitive prices, in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate pass-through of external volatility and exchange rate volatility caused by circumstantial events.

Petrobras continuously monitors the markets, which includes, among other procedures, the daily analysis of the behavior of our prices relative to international quotations.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 Andar - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.