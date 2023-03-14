Advanced search
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:47 2023-03-13 pm EDT
24.19 BRL   -3.16%
Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media - Form 6-K
PU
Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media March 13, 2023
PU
03/13Pension Scheme Shareholders Seek Pledge Against Carbon Emissions from BP, Shell
MT
Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media - Form 6-K

03/14/2023 | 06:16am EDT
Petrobras on pieces of news in the media

-

Rio de Janeiro, March 13, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, regarding the pieces of news released in the media, informs that the divestment process of the Bahia Terra Cluster is in the negotiation phase with the consortium of companies Petrorecôncavo and Eneva, and no decision has been taken by the Executive Board and the Board of Directors concerning these assets, according to the releases disclosed on 05/01/2023, 13/12/2022, and 03/11/2022.

Additionally, any intended decisions on investments and asset disposals must be analyzed by the appropriate governance bodies.

Material facts will be timely disclosed to the market.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 Andar - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Attachments

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 10:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
