Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media - Form 6-K

Rio de Janeiro, May 26, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, regarding the news published in the media, informs that it is not participating in any coordinated action with Previ or any other institution with the objective of acquiring the shares issued by Vibra Energia and that the reports on the subject are untrue.

Petrobras clarifies that eventual actions in relation to the acquisition of interest in any company require careful analysis from the perspective of portfolio management and must be conducted in compliance with governance practices and the applicable internal procedures.

The Company reinforces its commitment to the broad transparency of its portfolio management processes and that material facts will be promptly disclosed to the market.

