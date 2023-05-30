Advanced search
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:53 2023-05-29 pm EDT
26.69 BRL   -0.41%
06:13aPetrobras : on Natural Gas commercial portfolio - Form 6-K
PU
06:04aPetrobras : on pieces of news in the media - Form 6-K
PU
05/29Maduro and Lula hit out at US sanctions on Venezuela
RE
Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media - Form 6-K

05/30/2023 | 06:04am EDT
Petrobras on pieces of news in the media

-

Rio de Janeiro, May 26, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, regarding the news published in the media, informs that it is not participating in any coordinated action with Previ or any other institution with the objective of acquiring the shares issued by Vibra Energia and that the reports on the subject are untrue.

Petrobras clarifies that eventual actions in relation to the acquisition of interest in any company require careful analysis from the perspective of portfolio management and must be conducted in compliance with governance practices and the applicable internal procedures.

The Company reinforces its commitment to the broad transparency of its portfolio management processes and that material facts will be promptly disclosed to the market.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 9o Andar - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 10:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 519 B 104 B 104 B
Net income 2023 111 B 22 057 M 22 057 M
Net Debt 2023 229 B 45 744 M 45 744 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,01x
Yield 2023 22,3%
Capitalization 372 B 74 173 M 74 173 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
EV / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 45 149
Free-Float 64,4%
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 26,69 BRL
Average target price 30,87 BRL
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean Paul Terra Prates Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergio Caetano Leite Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Adamo Sampaio Mendes Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS9.39%74 173
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY8.80%2 048 096
SHELL PLC1.14%197 420
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED49.58%188 809
TOTALENERGIES SE-4.98%145 519
EQUINOR ASA-16.17%82 317
