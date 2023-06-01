Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media - Form 6-K

Petrobras on pieces of news in the media

Rio de Janeiro, June 1, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, regarding the pieces of news released in the media, confirms that it met with executives from the Apollo fund and Adnoc, in which occasion it discussed Petrobras' position in the Brazilian petrochemical sector, which is currently under analysis as part of the preparation of its Strategic Plan 2024-28.

The company reaffirms that it is not conducting any sale transaction structuring in the private market and that no decision has been made by the Executive Board or the Board of Directors in relation to the process of divesting or increasing its stake in Braskem.

In this sense, the company clarifies that decisions about investments and divestments are based on careful analyses and technical studies, in compliance with governance practices and the applicable internal procedures.

Facts deemed relevant on the subject will be timely disclosed to the market.

