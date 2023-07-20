Petrobras on pieces of news in the media

Rio de Janeiro, July 19, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, regarding the pieces of news published in the media, informs that, following up on the material fact disclosed on 05/11/2023 and the releases of 07/05/2023 and 07/10/2023, the steps for the improvement of the Shareholder Remuneration Policy are in progress.

The matter is expected to be considered by the Company's Board of Directors by the end of July.

Facts deemed relevant will be duly disclosed to the market.

