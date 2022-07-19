Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media July 19, 2022

Petrobras on pieces of news in the media

Rio de Janeiro, July 19, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, regarding the news published in the media about expected adjustments in fuel prices, clarifies that product price adjustments are made in the normal course of its business and follow its current commercial policies.

Petrobras reiterates its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate pass-on of external volatility and of the exchange rate caused by circumstantial events.

Petrobras continuously monitors the markets, which includes, among other procedures, the daily analysis of the behavior of our prices relative to international quotations. Petrobras does not anticipate readjustment decisions and reinforces that no decision has been taken that has not yet been announced to the market.

To make its commercial management transparent, Petrobras announces the price adjustments to its customers via the Customer Channel website (www.canalcliente.com.br) and, to other stakeholders, via the website (precos.petrobras.com.br). In compliance with Resolution 795/2019 of the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), the company also discloses the updated price list by location and sales modality.

