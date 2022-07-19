Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  02:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
29.20 BRL   +2.10%
02:04pPETROBRAS : on pieces of news in the media July 19, 2022
PU
01:49pPetrobras to Reportedly Reduce Brazilian Gasoline Prices by About 5% on Wednesday
MT
10:04aPETROBRAS : on improvement in credit outlook by Fitch July 19, 2022
PU
Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media July 19, 2022

07/19/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
Petrobras on pieces of news in the media

-

Rio de Janeiro, July 19, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, regarding the news published in the media about expected adjustments in fuel prices, clarifies that product price adjustments are made in the normal course of its business and follow its current commercial policies.

Petrobras reiterates its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate pass-on of external volatility and of the exchange rate caused by circumstantial events.

Petrobras continuously monitors the markets, which includes, among other procedures, the daily analysis of the behavior of our prices relative to international quotations. Petrobras does not anticipate readjustment decisions and reinforces that no decision has been taken that has not yet been announced to the market.

To make its commercial management transparent, Petrobras announces the price adjustments to its customers via the Customer Channel website (www.canalcliente.com.br) and, to other stakeholders, via the website (precos.petrobras.com.br). In compliance with Resolution 795/2019 of the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), the company also discloses the updated price list by location and sales modality.

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th floor- 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 18:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 570 B 105 B 105 B
Net income 2022 141 B 26 101 M 26 101 M
Net Debt 2022 219 B 40 570 M 40 570 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,34x
Yield 2022 46,5%
Capitalization 393 B 73 142 M 72 730 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 28,60 BRL
Average target price 42,78 BRL
Spread / Average Target 49,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Mauro Ferreira Coelho Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Márcio Andrade Weber Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS0.53%73 142
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY18.30%2 255 084
SHELL PLC25.51%179 409
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED4.03%133 368
TOTALENERGIES SE9.00%126 815
EQUINOR ASA44.98%108 789