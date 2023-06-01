Advanced search
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:11:14 2023-05-31 pm EDT
26.12 BRL   -1.02%
Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media - Form 6-K
PU
Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media June 01, 2023
PU
06:43aPetrobras : on strategic elements of 2024-28 Strategic Plan June 01, 2023
PU
Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media June 01, 2023

06/01/2023 | 07:45am EDT
Petrobras on pieces of news in the media

-

Rio de Janeiro, June 1, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, regarding the pieces of news released in the media, confirms that it met with executives from the Apollo fund and Adnoc, in which occasion it discussed Petrobras' position in the Brazilian petrochemical sector, which is currently under analysis as part of the preparation of its Strategic Plan 2024-28.

The company reaffirms that it is not conducting any sale transaction structuring in the private market and that no decision has been made by the Executive Board or the Board of Directors in relation to the process of divesting or increasing its stake in Braskem.

In this sense, the company clarifies that decisions about investments and divestments are based on careful analyses and technical studies, in compliance with governance practices and the applicable internal procedures.

Facts deemed relevant on the subject will be timely disclosed to the market.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 9 th floor - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

PÚBLICA

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 11:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
