Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media June 07, 2022

Petrobras on pieces of news in the media

-

Rio de Janeiro, June 07, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, regarding the news published in the media about the Investment Partnership Program of the Presidency of the Republic (PPI), informs that, today, Resolution CPPI no. 240/2022 was published in the Official Federal Gazette, through which the PPI Council opined favorably to the inclusion of Petrobras in the PPI, in order to coordinate studies and actions necessary for the evaluation of the company's privatization, and submitted the topic for deliberation to the President of the Republic.

Based on Resolution 240/2022, if approved by the President of the Republic, an Interministerial Committee will be established to coordinate the aforementioned studies and actions. The Interministerial Committee will have a term of sixty days from the date of its establishment, extendable for equal period by act of the President of the Council of the Investment Partnerships Program.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 Andar - 20231-030- Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947| 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.