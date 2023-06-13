Advanced search
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:47 2023-06-13 pm EDT
28.86 BRL   -0.54%
Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media June 13, 2023
PU
10:38aPetrobras : on payment of dividends - Form 6-K
PU
09:07aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Petrobras to $13 From $12.50, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media June 13, 2023

06/13/2023 | 05:07pm EDT
Petrobras on pieces of news in the media

-

Rio de Janeiro, June 13, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, regarding the pieces of news published in the media, clarifies that the operation in the petrochemical sector is one of the strategic elements of the Strategic Plan 2024-2028, as approved by the Board of Directors and disclosed to the market on 06/01/2023.

Petrobras is currently developing analyses to define the best alternative for executing its strategy, and no decision has been made by the Executive Board or the Board of Directors regarding the process for divesting or increasing its stake in Braskem.

Therefore, the Company clarifies that decisions about investments and divestments are based on careful analyses and technical studies, in compliance with governance practices and the applicable internal procedures.

Facts deemed relevant on the subject will be timely disclosed to the market.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 9th floor - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

PÚBLICA

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 21:06:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
