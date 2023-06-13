Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media June 13, 2023

Petrobras on pieces of news in the media

Rio de Janeiro, June 13, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, regarding the pieces of news published in the media, clarifies that the operation in the petrochemical sector is one of the strategic elements of the Strategic Plan 2024-2028, as approved by the Board of Directors and disclosed to the market on 06/01/2023.

Petrobras is currently developing analyses to define the best alternative for executing its strategy, and no decision has been made by the Executive Board or the Board of Directors regarding the process for divesting or increasing its stake in Braskem.

Therefore, the Company clarifies that decisions about investments and divestments are based on careful analyses and technical studies, in compliance with governance practices and the applicable internal procedures.

Facts deemed relevant on the subject will be timely disclosed to the market.

