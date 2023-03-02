Advanced search
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  10:34:14 2023-03-02 am EST
24.76 BRL   -2.13%
10:22aPetrobras : on pieces of news in the media March 02, 2023
PU
09:42aPetrobras : on pieces of news in the media - Form 6-K
PU
08:52aPetrobras : Financial Performance 4Q22
PU
Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media March 02, 2023

03/02/2023 | 10:22am EST
Petrobras on pieces of news in the media

-

Rio de Janeiro, March 02, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, in clarification to the pieces of news released by the media, informs that, in the scope of the Executive Board and the Market and Price Executive Group, there is no discussion for the Company to change its Price Policy, and reiterates its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate transfer of external volatility and exchange rate caused by circumstantial events.

Any change that may be proposed or discussed should be evaluated by the internal governance bodies of Petrobras, respecting its bylaws and other applicable regulations, and will be disclosed to the market as a Material Fact, under the terms of the Company's internal regulations and CVM Resolution 44.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 Andar - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the

information included herein.

PÚBLICA

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 15:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
