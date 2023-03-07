Advanced search
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  10:49:55 2023-03-07 am EST
25.56 BRL   -1.54%
10:35aPetrobras : on pieces of news in the media March 07, 2023
PU
09:30aSector Update: Energy Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
03:52aPetrobras, Equinor Sign Letter of Intent to Collaborate on Seven Offshore Wind Projects
MT
Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media March 07, 2023

03/07/2023 | 10:35am EST
Petrobras on pieces of news in the media

-

Rio de Janeiro, March 07, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, regarding the pieces of news released in the media about the signing of the letter of intent with Equinor, clarifies that, as disclosed to the market on 03/06/2023, the seven offshore wind power generation projects on the Brazilian coast will still undergo several technical-economic and environmental feasibility analyses.

Petrobras' Strategic Plan for the period 2023 to 2027 established offshore wind as one of the prioritized segments for in-depth studies. In this context, the letter of intent was signed by the CEOs of both companies. Only after the conclusion of technical analyses by a multidisciplinary group, projects of this segment will have official estimates of cost and return, necessary to be appreciated by internal approval instances in the future, according to the company's governance.

Material facts will be timely disclosed to the market.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 Andar - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the

information included herein.

PÚBLICA

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 15:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 541 B 104 B 104 B
Net income 2023 106 B 20 491 M 20 491 M
Net Debt 2023 205 B 39 558 M 39 558 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,05x
Yield 2023 37,2%
Capitalization 364 B 70 420 M 70 420 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
EV / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 25,96 BRL
Average target price 32,46 BRL
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean Paul Terra Prates Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergio Caetano Leite Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS6.41%70 420
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.47%1 871 925
SHELL PLC11.76%217 087
TOTALENERGIES SE1.11%167 779
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED20.73%140 337
EQUINOR ASA-8.91%96 952