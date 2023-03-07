Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media March 07, 2023

Petrobras on pieces of news in the media

Rio de Janeiro, March 07, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, regarding the pieces of news released in the media about the signing of the letter of intent with Equinor, clarifies that, as disclosed to the market on 03/06/2023, the seven offshore wind power generation projects on the Brazilian coast will still undergo several technical-economic and environmental feasibility analyses.

Petrobras' Strategic Plan for the period 2023 to 2027 established offshore wind as one of the prioritized segments for in-depth studies. In this context, the letter of intent was signed by the CEOs of both companies. Only after the conclusion of technical analyses by a multidisciplinary group, projects of this segment will have official estimates of cost and return, necessary to be appreciated by internal approval instances in the future, according to the company's governance.

Material facts will be timely disclosed to the market.

