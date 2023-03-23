Advanced search
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:50 2023-03-23 pm EDT
22.80 BRL   -2.27%
06:50pPetrobras : on pieces of news in the media March 23, 2023
PU
10:53aUBS Adjusts Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Price Target to $7.40 From $8.50, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
06:13aPetrobras : on the election of the new Executive Board - Form 6-K
PU
Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media March 23, 2023

03/23/2023 | 06:50pm EDT
Petrobras on pieces of news in the media

-

Rio de Janeiro, March 23, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, regarding the pieces of news published in the media about the company's Price Policy, clarifies that product price adjustments are made in the normal course of its business.

Petrobras reiterates its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate pass-through of external volatility and exchange rate caused by circumstantial events, in line with the company's current Price Policy, which has not been changed so far, it should be noted that, under Petrobras' current governance model, according to Article 34, item II, letter c, of its Bylaws, the definition of the pricing policy is the responsibility of the Executive Board.

Petrobras continuously monitors the markets, which includes, among other procedures, the daily analysis of the behavior of our prices relative to international quotations, its market share, among other variables.

Finally, Petrobras does not anticipate readjustment decisions and reinforces that there is no decision taken by its Market and Price Executive Group (MPEG) that has not yet been announced to the market.

Facts deemed relevant on the subject will be timely disclosed to the market.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 Andar - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the

information included herein.

PÚBLICA

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 22:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 540 B 103 B 103 B
Net income 2023 109 B 20 770 M 20 770 M
Net Debt 2023 209 B 39 740 M 39 740 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,01x
Yield 2023 21,5%
Capitalization 318 B 60 341 M 60 341 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
EV / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 45 149
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 23,33 BRL
Average target price 30,83 BRL
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean Paul Terra Prates Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS-4.78%61 687
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.25%1 855 953
SHELL PLC-0.37%195 252
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED21.01%145 736
TOTALENERGIES SE-7.20%144 037
EQUINOR ASA-16.80%87 973
