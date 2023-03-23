Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media March 23, 2023

Petrobras on pieces of news in the media

Rio de Janeiro, March 23, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, regarding the pieces of news published in the media about the company's Price Policy, clarifies that product price adjustments are made in the normal course of its business.

Petrobras reiterates its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate pass-through of external volatility and exchange rate caused by circumstantial events, in line with the company's current Price Policy, which has not been changed so far, it should be noted that, under Petrobras' current governance model, according to Article 34, item II, letter c, of its Bylaws, the definition of the pricing policy is the responsibility of the Executive Board.

Petrobras continuously monitors the markets, which includes, among other procedures, the daily analysis of the behavior of our prices relative to international quotations, its market share, among other variables.

Finally, Petrobras does not anticipate readjustment decisions and reinforces that there is no decision taken by its Market and Price Executive Group (MPEG) that has not yet been announced to the market.

Facts deemed relevant on the subject will be timely disclosed to the market.

