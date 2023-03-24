Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media March 24, 2023

Petrobras on pieces of news in the media -

Rio de Janeiro, March 24, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, regarding the pieces of news published in the media, informs that no decision has been made by the Executive Board or the Board of Directors in relation to the Braskem divestment process.

Petrobras clarifies that all actions related to its participation in Braskem require careful analysis from a portfolio management perspective and should be conducted in compliance with applicable governance practices and internal procedures.

The Company reiterates its commitment to the broad transparency of its divestment processes and portfolio management and that material facts will be timely disclosed to the market.

