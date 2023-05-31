Advanced search
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:21 2023-05-30 pm EDT
26.39 BRL   -1.12%
Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media May 31, 2023
PU
08:38aPetrobras : on pieces of news in the media May 31, 2023
PU
06:07aPetrobras : on Reference Form 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media May 31, 2023

05/31/2023 | 08:38am EDT
Petrobras on pieces of news in the media

-

Rio de Janeiro, May 31, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, regarding the news published in the media, informs that the information that it expects to obtain the environmental license to drill a well in the FZA-M-059 block in up to six months is not true.

On May 25, the company filed a request with the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) to reconsider the decision to deny the environmental license to drill a well in block FZA-M-059, located offshore, about 175 km off the coast of Amapá and 560 km from the mouth of the Amazon River. The objective is to verify the presence of oil in deep waters at a depth of approximately 3,000 meters. The mapping (subsurface imaging) at the location to be drilled confirmed that there is no sensitive area in the 500-meter radius of the well location.

Petrobras remains committed to developing the Equatorial Margin, Brazil's new energy frontier, which encompasses five offshore basins between Amapá and Rio Grande do Norte. In this sense, the company has been making every effort to obtain this drilling license in block FZA-M-059, where it pledges to operate safely and with total respect and care for the environment and for the region's population.

Petrobras reaffirms that it is prepared to carry out its activities in the Equatorial Margin with full responsibility, where it intends to employ all of its operational knowledge and the technologies required to ensure a safe operation. Making a just energy transition in a balanced manner is the biggest challenge of all companies in the sector today.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 9th floor - 20231-030- Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947| 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

PÚBLICA

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 12:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
