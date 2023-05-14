Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Petrobras
  News
  Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:57 2023-05-12 pm EDT
26.25 BRL   +3.22%
05/12Transcript : Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 12, 2023
CI
05/12Petrobras : PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS - Form 6-K
PU
05/12Petrobras : PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. – PETROBRAS - Form 6-K
PU
Petrobras : on price policy May 12, 2023

05/14/2023 | 04:07pm EDT
Petrobras on price policy

-

Rio de Janeiro, May 14, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras clarifies that it is discussing internally changes in its pricing policies for diesel and gasoline, which will be analyzed by the Company's Executive Board early this week and may result in a new commercial strategy to define diesel and gasoline prices.

In this sense, the Company makes it clear that any changes will be based on technical studies, in compliance with governance practices and the applicable internal procedures.

Facts deemed material on the subject will be disclosed to the market in due course.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 9 th floor - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities A ct), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "pla ns", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

PÚBLICA

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 14 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2023 20:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 529 B 107 B 107 B
Net income 2023 112 B 22 779 M 22 779 M
Net Debt 2023 225 B 45 519 M 45 519 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,04x
Yield 2023 32,9%
Capitalization 364 B 73 735 M 73 735 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
EV / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 45 149
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 26,25 BRL
Average target price 30,43 BRL
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean Paul Terra Prates Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS3.80%73 735
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY15.48%2 170 543
SHELL PLC3.57%204 848
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED50.42%188 992
TOTALENERGIES SE-4.93%148 202
EQUINOR ASA-14.11%87 783
