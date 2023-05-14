Petrobras : on price policy May 12, 2023

Petrobras on price policy

Rio de Janeiro, May 14, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras clarifies that it is discussing internally changes in its pricing policies for diesel and gasoline, which will be analyzed by the Company's Executive Board early this week and may result in a new commercial strategy to define diesel and gasoline prices.

In this sense, the Company makes it clear that any changes will be based on technical studies, in compliance with governance practices and the applicable internal procedures.

Facts deemed material on the subject will be disclosed to the market in due course.

