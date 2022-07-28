Log in
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:45 2022-07-28 pm EDT
32.34 BRL   +3.16%
Petrobras : on remuneration to shareholders July 28, 2022

07/28/2022 | 03:18pm EDT
Petrobras on remuneration to shareholders

-

Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held today, approved the payment of dividends in the amount of R$ 6.732003 per outstanding preferred and common share.

The proposed dividend is in line with the Shareholder Remuneration Policy, which provides that in case of gross debt below US$ 65 billion, Petrobras may distribute to its shareholders 60% of the difference between operating cash flow and acquisitions of fixed and intangible assets (investments). In addition, the Policy also foresees the possibility of paying extraordinary dividends, provided that the financial sustainability of the Company is preserved.

The approval of the proposed dividend is compatible with the company's financial sustainability and is aligned with the commitment of value generation for the society and for the shareholders, as well as with the best practices in the oil and gas industry.

It is worth noting that in the Strategic Plan 2022-26 the investment projects requested by the business areas were met because they presented good resilience and are supported by operating cash generation and the flow of divestments, with no adverse effects on leverage. Therefore, there are no investments held back by financial or budgetary constraints and the decision to use the surplus resources to remunerate shareholders presents itself as the most efficient one for optimizing the allocation of cash.

The dividends will be paid in two equal installments in August and September, as follows:

Amount to be paid: R$ 6.732003 per common and preferred share outstanding, whereby:

  1. the first installment, in the amount of R$ 3.366002 per outstanding preferred and common share, will be paid on August 31, 2022.
  2. the second installment, in the amount of R$ 3.366001 per outstanding preferred and common share, will be paid on September 20, 2022.

Record date: August 11, 2022 for holders of Petrobras shares traded on B3 and August 15, 2022 for ADR holders traded on New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Petrobras shares will be traded ex-dividends on B3 and NYSE as of August 12, 2022.

Payment date: For holders of Petrobras shares traded on B3, first payment will be made on August 31, 2022 and second payment will be made on September 20, 2022. ADR holders will receive payments starting on September 08, 2022 and September 27, 2022, respectively.

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 Andar - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included

herein.

PÚBLICA

Form of distribution: The first installment of payment will be made as follows: (a) dividends, of R$ 2.938861 per outstanding preferred and common share; and (b) interest on equity of R$ 0.427141 per outstanding preferred and common share. The second installment will be paid in full as dividends.

It is important to point out that these proceeds will be deducted from the dividends to be approved at the 2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting for the year 2022, and their amounts will be adjusted by the Selic rate from the date of payment of each installment until the end of the current fiscal year for purposes of calculating the deduction.

Petrobras' Shareholder Remuneration Policy can be accessed on the company's website (https://www.investidorpetrobras.com.br/en/).

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 Andar - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included

herein.

PÚBLICA

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 19:17:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
