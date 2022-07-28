Petrobras : on remuneration to shareholders July 28, 2022

Petrobras on remuneration to shareholders

Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held today, approved the payment of dividends in the amount of R$ 6.732003 per outstanding preferred and common share.

The proposed dividend is in line with the Shareholder Remuneration Policy, which provides that in case of gross debt below US$ 65 billion, Petrobras may distribute to its shareholders 60% of the difference between operating cash flow and acquisitions of fixed and intangible assets (investments). In addition, the Policy also foresees the possibility of paying extraordinary dividends, provided that the financial sustainability of the Company is preserved.

The approval of the proposed dividend is compatible with the company's financial sustainability and is aligned with the commitment of value generation for the society and for the shareholders, as well as with the best practices in the oil and gas industry.

It is worth noting that in the Strategic Plan 2022-26 the investment projects requested by the business areas were met because they presented good resilience and are supported by operating cash generation and the flow of divestments, with no adverse effects on leverage. Therefore, there are no investments held back by financial or budgetary constraints and the decision to use the surplus resources to remunerate shareholders presents itself as the most efficient one for optimizing the allocation of cash.

The dividends will be paid in two equal installments in August and September, as follows:

Amount to be paid: R$ 6.732003 per common and preferred share outstanding, whereby:

the first installment, in the amount of R$ 3.366002 per outstanding preferred and common share, will be paid on August 31, 2022. the second installment, in the amount of R$ 3.366001 per outstanding preferred and common share, will be paid on September 20, 2022.

Record date: August 11, 2022 for holders of Petrobras shares traded on B3 and August 15, 2022 for ADR holders traded on New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Petrobras shares will be traded ex-dividends on B3 and NYSE as of August 12, 2022.

Payment date: For holders of Petrobras shares traded on B3, first payment will be made on August 31, 2022 and second payment will be made on September 20, 2022. ADR holders will receive payments starting on September 08, 2022 and September 27, 2022, respectively.

