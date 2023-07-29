Petrobras on revision of Disclosure and Trading Policy

Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held today, approved the revision of the Policy for Disclosure of Material Act or Fact and Securities Trading ("Disclosure and Trading Policy").

The revision of the Disclosure and Trading Policy results from the amendment of the Company's Shareholder Remuneration Policy, which now provides for the possibility of repurchasing shares as a way to remunerate its shareholders.

The main change in the Disclosure and Trading Policy was the inclusion of the express possibility of Petrobras being able to launch share buyback programs, in compliance with current legislation and regulations.

