Petrobras : on sale of onshore optic fiber network October 21, 2022

Petrobras on sale of onshore optic fiber network

Rio de Janeiro, October 21, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 09/30/2022, informs the beginning of the non-binding phase regarding the sale of its onshore fiber optic network.

Potential buyers qualified for this phase, beginning today, will receive a process letter containing detailed information about the asset in question, as well as instructions on the divestment process, including guidelines for preparing and submitting non-binding proposals.

This disclosure is in accordance with Petrobras' internal rules and with the special regime for divestment of assets by federal mixed economy companies, provided for in Decree 9,188/2017.

This operation is in line with the company's strategy of portfolio optimization and capital allocation improvement, aiming at value maximization and higher return to society.

About the asset

The asset consists of the onshore fiber optic network that is approximately 8,000 km long, covering all regions of the country, connecting several state capitals and metropolitan regions. The fiber optic network is composed of buried cables, most of which have a capacity of 36 optical fibers each, packed in high-density polyethylene HDPE tubes (bi tube) for higher protection and maintenance versatility.

