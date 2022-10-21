Advanced search
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  21:07 21/10/2022 BST
37.72 BRL   +3.43%
10/21Petrobras : on sale of onshore optic fiber network October 21, 2022
PU
10/21Gilat Selected by Sencinet for Petrobras' Oil and Gas Industry Satellite Connectivity Project
AQ
10/19Siem Marataizes - penalty due to late delivery
AQ
Petrobras : on sale of onshore optic fiber network October 21, 2022

10/21/2022 | 11:20pm BST
Petrobras on sale of onshore optic fiber network

-

Rio de Janeiro, October 21, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 09/30/2022, informs the beginning of the non-binding phase regarding the sale of its onshore fiber optic network.

Potential buyers qualified for this phase, beginning today, will receive a process letter containing detailed information about the asset in question, as well as instructions on the divestment process, including guidelines for preparing and submitting non-binding proposals.

This disclosure is in accordance with Petrobras' internal rules and with the special regime for divestment of assets by federal mixed economy companies, provided for in Decree 9,188/2017.

This operation is in line with the company's strategy of portfolio optimization and capital allocation improvement, aiming at value maximization and higher return to society.

About the asset

The asset consists of the onshore fiber optic network that is approximately 8,000 km long, covering all regions of the country, connecting several state capitals and metropolitan regions. The fiber optic network is composed of buried cables, most of which have a capacity of 36 optical fibers each, packed in high-density polyethylene HDPE tubes (bi tube) for higher protection and maintenance versatility.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investor Relations e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th floor - 20031-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

PÚBLICA

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 22:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
