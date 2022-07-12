Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-07-12 pm EDT
28.23 BRL   -1.50%
Petrobras : on sale of stake in electric power sector company July 12, 2022

07/12/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Petrobras on sale of stake in electric power sector company

-

Rio de Janeiro, July 12, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 06/03/2022, informs the beginning of the non-binding phase for the sale of its entire 18.80% stake in the company UEG Araucária S.A. (UEGA), located in the state of Paraná.

Potential buyers qualified for this phase will receive a process letter containing detailed information about the company, in addition to instructions on the divestment process, including guidelines for the preparation and submission of non-binding proposals.

This disclosure complies with Petrobras' divestment guidelines and the special regime of asset divestment by federal mixed capital companies, provided for in Decree 9,188/2017.

This transaction is aligned with the portfolio management strategy and the improvement of the company's capital allocation, aiming at the maximization of value and greater return to society.

About UEGA - Usina Elétrica a Gás de Araucária

UEGA is a partnership between Copel Group and Petrobras, consisting of a natural gas-fired generation plant (combined cycle, with two gas turbines and one steam turbine), located in Araucária

  • PR, close to the Bolivia-Brazil gas pipeline (GASBOL). It started operations in 2002 and has a total installed capacity of 484 MW.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th floor- 20231-030- Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947| 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 21:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 570 B 105 B 105 B
Net income 2022 141 B 26 067 M 26 067 M
Net Debt 2022 219 B 40 398 M 40 398 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,35x
Yield 2022 46,0%
Capitalization 393 B 72 508 M 72 508 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 28,66 BRL
Average target price 42,63 BRL
Spread / Average Target 48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caio Mario Paes de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fernando Assumpção Borges President
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS0.74%73 374
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY16.61%2 222 927
SHELL PLC25.11%177 323
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED2.02%133 145
TOTALENERGIES SE9.61%125 990
EQUINOR ASA43.90%106 798