Petrobras : on sale of stake in electric power sector company July 12, 2022

-

Rio de Janeiro, July 12, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 06/03/2022, informs the beginning of the non-binding phase for the sale of its entire 18.80% stake in the company UEG Araucária S.A. (UEGA), located in the state of Paraná.

Potential buyers qualified for this phase will receive a process letter containing detailed information about the company, in addition to instructions on the divestment process, including guidelines for the preparation and submission of non-binding proposals.

This disclosure complies with Petrobras' divestment guidelines and the special regime of asset divestment by federal mixed capital companies, provided for in Decree 9,188/2017.

This transaction is aligned with the portfolio management strategy and the improvement of the company's capital allocation, aiming at the maximization of value and greater return to society.

About UEGA - Usina Elétrica a Gás de Araucária

UEGA is a partnership between Copel Group and Petrobras, consisting of a natural gas-fired generation plant (combined cycle, with two gas turbines and one steam turbine), located in Araucária

PR, close to the Bolivia-Brazil gas pipeline (GASBOL). It started operations in 2002 and has a total installed capacity of 484 MW.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th floor- 20231-030- Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947| 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.