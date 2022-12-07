Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-06 pm EST
25.64 BRL   +0.08%
06:12aPetrobras : on the closing of the offering of Real Estate Receivables Certificates - Form 6-K
PU
12/06Petrobras : on Company's CEO - Form 6-K
PU
12/06SOFTS-Arabica coffee climbs buoyed by slow producer selling
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petrobras : on sale of stake in petrochemicals - Form 6-K

12/07/2022 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Petrobras on sale of stake in petrochemicals

-

Rio de Janeiro, November 06, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 10/27/2022, informs that it has started today the binding phase concerning the sale of all its equity interest, corresponding to 34.54% of the total capital, in the company METANOR S/A - Metanol do Nordeste (Metanor), headquartered in Camaçari, in the state of Bahia.

Potential buyers qualified for this phase will receive a process letter with instructions on the divestment process, including guidelines for due diligence and for submitting binding bids.

This disclosure is in accordance with Petrobras' internal rules and with the special regime for divestment of assets by federal mixed economy companies, provided for in Decree 9,188/2017.

This transaction is aligned with the portfolio management strategy and the improvement of the company's capital allocation, aiming at the maximization of value and greater return to Petrobras.

About METANOR

Metanor is a corporation, established in 1969, jointly controlled by Petrobras and Dexxos Participações S.A. It operates, through its subsidiary COPENOR - Companhia Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A., in the segments of methanol commercialization and production of methanol-derived products, notably formaldehyde and hexamine.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th floor - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Attachments

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 11:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETROBRAS
06:12aPetrobras : on the closing of the offering of Real Estate Receivables Certificates - Form ..
PU
12/06Petrobras : on Company's CEO - Form 6-K
PU
12/06SOFTS-Arabica coffee climbs buoyed by slow producer selling
RE
12/06Sencinet Locks in 5-Year HTS Capacity Commitment on Telesat's Telstar 19 VANTAGE Satell..
MT
12/05Petrobras : Webcast Petrobras Day - SP 23-27 - Transcription
PU
12/05Factbox-How governments are trying to ease inflation pain
RE
12/01Transcript : Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
12/01Sector Update: Energy Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
12/01Petrobras Increases 5-Year Strategic Spending Plan to $78 Billion
MT
12/01Petrobras Terminates Competitive Process for Sale of UTE Canoas
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 640 B 122 B 122 B
Net income 2022 181 B 34 596 M 34 596 M
Net Debt 2022 232 B 44 259 M 44 259 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,85x
Yield 2022 61,0%
Capitalization 361 B 68 899 M 68 899 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 25,64 BRL
Average target price 37,13 BRL
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caio Mario Paes de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva President-Elect
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS-10.02%68 899
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.22%1 880 287
SHELL PLC45.42%203 439
TOTALENERGIES SE29.33%151 663
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED3.17%131 973
EQUINOR ASA55.13%116 365