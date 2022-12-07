Petrobras : on sale of stake in petrochemicals - Form 6-K

Petrobras on sale of stake in petrochemicals

Rio de Janeiro, November 06, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 10/27/2022, informs that it has started today the binding phase concerning the sale of all its equity interest, corresponding to 34.54% of the total capital, in the company METANOR S/A - Metanol do Nordeste (Metanor), headquartered in Camaçari, in the state of Bahia.

Potential buyers qualified for this phase will receive a process letter with instructions on the divestment process, including guidelines for due diligence and for submitting binding bids.

This disclosure is in accordance with Petrobras' internal rules and with the special regime for divestment of assets by federal mixed economy companies, provided for in Decree 9,188/2017.

This transaction is aligned with the portfolio management strategy and the improvement of the company's capital allocation, aiming at the maximization of value and greater return to Petrobras.

About METANOR

Metanor is a corporation, established in 1969, jointly controlled by Petrobras and Dexxos Participações S.A. It operates, through its subsidiary COPENOR - Companhia Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A., in the segments of methanol commercialization and production of methanol-derived products, notably formaldehyde and hexamine.

