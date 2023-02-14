Petrobras : on the Permanent Seismic Monitoring System February 14, 2023

Petrobras on the Permanent Seismic Monitoring System

Rio de Janeiro, February 14, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that it has signed a contract with the consortium formed by Alcatel Submarine Networks and Maersk for the construction and installation of the Permanent Seismic Monitoring System (PSMS) in the Mero field, in the Santos Basin.

The Mero PSMS project has unprecedented features in Brazil and incorporates state-of-the-art 4D seismic monitoring technology, with which seismic records obtained on different dates are used to track reservoir behavior over time.

The data acquired with the PSMS will make it possible to deepen the knowledge about the distribution of fluids in the reservoir and provide greater efficiency in the production of oil from the Mero field.

The contract signed with the consortium includes the construction and installation of 400 kilometers of optical fibers, distributed over an area of approximately 200 km² on the ocean floor. The optical fibers will be connected to the FPSO Sepetiba which, in connection with Petrobras' offices, will allow remote and instant access to the data generated by the monitoring system. The installation of this system will start in 2024.

The unitized Mero field is operated by Petrobras (38.6%), in partnership with Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda (19.3%), TotalEnergies EP Brasil Ltda (19.3%), CNODC Brasil Petróleo e Gás Ltda (9.65%), CNOOC Petroleum Brasil Ltda (9.65%) and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A (PPSA) (3.5%), as the Union's representative in the non-contracted area.

