    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-29 pm EST
24.50 BRL   -1.21%
08:22aPetrobras : on the acquisition of a relevant equity stake - Form 6-K
PU
12/29Lula to announce Petrobras, Banco do Brasil, Caixa CEOs on Friday -Haddad
RE
12/29Petrobras : on sale of onshore optic fiber network - Form 6-K
PU
Petrobras : on the acquisition of a relevant equity stake - Form 6-K

12/30/2022 | 08:22am EST
Petrobras on the acquisition of a relevant equity stake

-

Rio de Janeiro, December 29, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, in compliance with the provisions of article 12 of CVM Resolution 44, of 08/23/2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it received correspondence from GQG Partners LLC, informing that they now own 5.20% of the Company's preferred shares and 5.64% of the Company's common shares, through American Depositary Receipts - ADRs. The complete correspondence is attached to this Notice to the Market.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investor Relations

e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th floor - 20031-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 13:19:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
