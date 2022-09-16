Advanced search
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:12 2022-09-16 pm EDT
30.78 BRL   -0.90%
05:59pPETROBRAS : on the closing of the offering of commercial notes September 16, 2022
PU
09:02aFactbox-Government measures to ease inflation pain
RE
07:23aFitch Rates NTS's Proposed 5th Debenture Issuance 'AAA(bra)'
AQ
Petrobras : on the closing of the offering of commercial notes September 16, 2022

09/16/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
Petrobras on the closing of the offering of commercial notes

-

Rio de Janeiro, September 16, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, continuing the notices released on August 19, 2022 and September 09, 2022, hereby informs that the public offering of public distribution, with restricted distribution efforts, of the first (1st) issuance of book-entry commercial notes (Issuance), without collateral and personal guarantee, in two series (Book-entry Commercial Notes) of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras carried out, under mixed regime of firm guarantee and best placement efforts, pursuant to CVM Rule No. 476, of January 16, 2009, as in force (CVM Rule 476) and other applicable laws and regulations (Offering), in the total amount of three billion Reais (BRL 3,000,000,000.00), was closed on September 15, 2022.

The Offering was the largest issuance of Commercial Notes ever carried out in Brazil, successfully opening a new alternative for domestic funding for Petrobras. The demand was of BRL 3.8 billion approximately, with the participation of twenty six (26) professional investors.

The final settlement of the Offering took place on September 15, 2022.

The Issuance Agreement and any amendments thereto are available on the Company's website (https://www.investidorpetrobras.com.br/en/shares-dividends-and-debts/prospects/).

This notice is exclusively informative, under the terms of the legislation in force, and should not be interpreted or considered, for all legal purposes and effects, as sales and/or disclosure material for the Commercial Notes and/or the Offering.

www.petrobras.com.br/en

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investor Relations

e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 Andar - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Phone: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act) and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934 as amended (Trading Act) that reflect expectations only. of the Company's managers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "projects", "objective", "should", as well as Other similar terms, are intended to identify such forecasts, which, evidently, involve risks or uncertainties, foreseen or not, by the Company. Therefore, the Company's future results of operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely exclusively on the information contained herein.

PÚBLICA

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 21:59:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
