Petrobras : on the closing of the offering of commercial notes September 16, 2022

Rio de Janeiro, September 16, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, continuing the notices released on August 19, 2022 and September 09, 2022, hereby informs that the public offering of public distribution, with restricted distribution efforts, of the first (1st) issuance of book-entry commercial notes (Issuance), without collateral and personal guarantee, in two series (Book-entry Commercial Notes) of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras carried out, under mixed regime of firm guarantee and best placement efforts, pursuant to CVM Rule No. 476, of January 16, 2009, as in force (CVM Rule 476) and other applicable laws and regulations (Offering), in the total amount of three billion Reais (BRL 3,000,000,000.00), was closed on September 15, 2022.

The Offering was the largest issuance of Commercial Notes ever carried out in Brazil, successfully opening a new alternative for domestic funding for Petrobras. The demand was of BRL 3.8 billion approximately, with the participation of twenty six (26) professional investors.

The final settlement of the Offering took place on September 15, 2022.

The Issuance Agreement and any amendments thereto are available on the Company's website (https://www.investidorpetrobras.com.br/en/shares-dividends-and-debts/prospects/).

This notice is exclusively informative, under the terms of the legislation in force, and should not be interpreted or considered, for all legal purposes and effects, as sales and/or disclosure material for the Commercial Notes and/or the Offering.

