    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-08-18 pm EDT
33.42 BRL   +2.01%
PETROBRAS : on the conclusion of the purchase of Ibiritermo S.A. August 18, 2022
PU
New diesel rules to affect valuation of Brazil's Petrobras refineries -sources
RE
PETROBRAS : on official letter from CVM August 17, 2022
PU
Petrobras : on the conclusion of the purchase of Ibiritermo S.A. August 18, 2022

08/18/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Petrobras on the conclusion of the purchase of Ibiritermo S.A.

-

Rio de Janeiro, August 18, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on June 1, 2022, informs that, after compliance with all the precedent conditions set forth in the share purchase and sale agreement, the purchase of Edison S.p.A.'s stake (50%) in Ibiritermo S.A. has been completed and the transfer of the Usina Termelétrica Ibirité (UTE Ibirité) to Petrobras has been carried out.

With the conclusion of the transaction, Petrobras now holds 100% of the shares of Ibiritermo S.A. and the exclusive ownership of UTE Ibirité, starting its operation as an asset integrated to the company's portfolio of power plants, without an associated corporate structure. Also with the conclusion, Petrobras begins the necessary measures for the closure of Ibiritermo S.A. by liquidation.

This operation is in compliance with the Energy Conversion Contract (ECC), signed on 06/21/2002 with Ibiritermo S.A., and is aligned to the company's strategy of portfolio optimization and capital allocation improvement, aiming at value maximization and greater return to society.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th floor - 20231-030- Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947| 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 21:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 626 B 121 B 121 B
Net income 2022 172 B 33 210 M 33 210 M
Net Debt 2022 234 B 45 223 M 45 223 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,46x
Yield 2022 60,9%
Capitalization 454 B 87 676 M 87 676 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 32,76 BRL
Average target price 41,88 BRL
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caio Mario Paes de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fernando Assumpção Borges President
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS15.15%87 954
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY21.37%2 331 167
SHELL PLC34.54%192 470
TOTALENERGIES SE15.48%133 808
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-3.17%132 253
EQUINOR ASA54.64%119 941