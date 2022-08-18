Petrobras : on the conclusion of the purchase of Ibiritermo S.A. August 18, 2022

Petrobras on the conclusion of the purchase of Ibiritermo S.A.

Rio de Janeiro, August 18, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on June 1, 2022, informs that, after compliance with all the precedent conditions set forth in the share purchase and sale agreement, the purchase of Edison S.p.A.'s stake (50%) in Ibiritermo S.A. has been completed and the transfer of the Usina Termelétrica Ibirité (UTE Ibirité) to Petrobras has been carried out.

With the conclusion of the transaction, Petrobras now holds 100% of the shares of Ibiritermo S.A. and the exclusive ownership of UTE Ibirité, starting its operation as an asset integrated to the company's portfolio of power plants, without an associated corporate structure. Also with the conclusion, Petrobras begins the necessary measures for the closure of Ibiritermo S.A. by liquidation.

This operation is in compliance with the Energy Conversion Contract (ECC), signed on 06/21/2002 with Ibiritermo S.A., and is aligned to the company's strategy of portfolio optimization and capital allocation improvement, aiming at value maximization and greater return to society.

