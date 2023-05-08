Petrobras : on the development of block BM-C-33 - Form 6-K

Petrobras on the development of block BM-C-33

Rio de Janeiro, May 08, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that it has approved, together with its partners Equinor and Repsol Sinopec Brasil, the final investment decision (Phase III) of block BM-C-33, operated by Equinor, located in the pre-salt of Campos Basin, in the state of Rio de Janeiro. The block is about 200 km offshore and has water depths of up to 2,900m. In BM-C-33 three gas and oil/condensate accumulations were discovered: Pão de Açúcar, SEAT and Gávea.

The project is based on production by wells connected to an FPSO (floating production, storage and offloading unit), with capacity to process produced oil/condensate and gas and specify them for sale. The transfer of the oil/condensate follows the model already adopted in the offshore systems, and the natural gas will be exported to the coast through a subsea pipeline that will connect to a receiving infrastructure located at the Cabiúnas Terminal - TECAB, and then connect to the gas transportation network.

The FPSO's oil/condensate processing capacity will be 20,000 m3/day and the gas production and export capacity will be 16 million m3/day, with an average natural gas export flow of about 14 million m3/day. Oil and gas reserves of over 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) are expected to be recovered.

Start-up is scheduled for 2028. The partnership for the development of this concession is composed by Equinor (35% - operator of the Block), Repsol Sinopec Brasil (35%) and Petrobras (30%).

Facts deemed material will be communicated to the market in due course.

