Petrobras : on the issuance of commercial notes August 19, 2022

Rio de Janeiro, August 19, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras hereby informs that the Executive Board approved on August 18, 2022, the 1st issuance of book-entry commercial notes (Issuance), without collateral and personal guarantee, in up to two series (Book-entry Commercial Notes), which will be subject to public distribution, with restricted distribution efforts, under mixed regime of firm guarantee and best placement efforts, pursuant to CVM Rule No. 476, of January 16, 2009, as in force (CVM Rule 476) and other applicable laws and regulations (Offering).

The Issuance will comprise of up to 3,000,000 Book-entry Commercial Notes, with a nominal unit value of BRL 1,000.00 (Nominal Unit Value), totaling up to three billion Reais (BRL 3,000,000,000.00) (Total Issue Amount), provided that (a) the Total Issue Amount, the total amount to be allocated between the Book-entry Commercial Notes of the first series and the Book-entry Commercial Notes of the second series, as well as the existence of both series, will be defined through a bookbuilding procedure, and that (b) the Total Issue Amount and the number of Book-entry Commercial Notes may be reduced due to the Partial Distribution (as defined below). The Book-entry Commercial Notes of the first series will have a period of validity of 2,741 days from the issuance date, which corresponds to August 25, 2022 (Issuance Date), and, therefore, expiring on February 25, 2030; and the Book-entry Commercial Notes of the second series will have a period of validity of 3,653 days from the Issuance Date, and, therefore, expiring on August 25, 2032, except in the event of early maturity of the obligations arising from the Book-entry Commercial Notes or redemption advance of the Book-entry Commercial Notes, under the terms of the issuance agreement of the Book-entry Commercial Notes (Issuance Agreement).

Partial distribution of the Book-entry Commercial Notes will be admitted, pursuant to Articles 30 and 31 of CVM Rule 400, and article 5-A of CVM Rule 476, as long as there is a placement of at least two billion reais (BRL 2,000,000,000.00) (Minimum Amount). If the Minimum Amount is reached and the totality of the Book-entry Commercial Notes is not distributed by the end of the period for placing of the Book-entry Commercial Notes, the Book-entry Commercial Notes that are not placed with professional investors under the Offering will be canceled by the Company, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Issuance Agreement (Partial Distribution).

