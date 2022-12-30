Petrobras : on the nomination of the new CEO - Form 6-K

Petrobras on the nomination of the new CEO

Rio de Janeiro, December 30, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, in relation to the news published in the media, clarifies that it has not yet been formally communicated of the nomination of Mr. Jean Paul Prates for the Presidency of the Company.

Following the usual procedures for nominating the Company's managers, the nominee's name must go through Petrobras' internal governance procedures.

In the case of the CEO and other members of the Executive Board, the final appointment will depend on the approval by the Board of Directors, in accordance with the Law and the Company's Bylaws.

Facts deemed relevant will be disclosed to the market in due course.

