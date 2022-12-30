Advanced search
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-29 pm EST
24.50 BRL   -1.21%
Petrobras : on the nomination of the new CEO - Form 6-K

12/30/2022 | 02:33pm EST
Petrobras on the nomination of the new CEO

-

Rio de Janeiro, December 30, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, in relation to the news published in the media, clarifies that it has not yet been formally communicated of the nomination of Mr. Jean Paul Prates for the Presidency of the Company.

Following the usual procedures for nominating the Company's managers, the nominee's name must go through Petrobras' internal governance procedures.

In the case of the CEO and other members of the Executive Board, the final appointment will depend on the approval by the Board of Directors, in accordance with the Law and the Company's Bylaws.

Facts deemed relevant will be disclosed to the market in due course.

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investor Relations

e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th floor - 20031-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 19:30:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
