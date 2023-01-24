Advanced search
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:58 2023-01-24 pm EST
26.60 BRL   -0.71%
05:38pPetroleo Brasileiro Ends Sale of Nitrogenated Fertilizers Unit III
MT
05:30pPetrobras : on the sale of UFN-III January 24, 2023
PU
04:26pPetrobras : on pieces of news in the media - Form 6-K
PU
Petrobras : on the sale of UFN-III January 24, 2023

01/24/2023 | 05:30pm EST
Petrobras on the sale of UFN-III

-

Rio de Janeiro, January 24, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 08/29/2022, informs that, observing the applicable internal governance, the closing of the competitive process, which was in the binding phase, for the integral sale of the Unidade de Fertilizantes Nitrogenados III (UFN-III) was approved.

Petrobras will evaluate its next steps related to the divestment of the asset in question, in alignment with the Strategic Plan 2023-2027 in place, and reinforces its commitment to the broad transparency of its divestment projects and portfolio management.

About UFN-III

UFN-III is a nitrogen fertilizer industrial unit located in Três Lagoas, in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul. Construction of UFN-III began in September 2011, but was halted in December 2014, with physical progress of about 81%. When completed, the unit will have a projected production capacity of urea and ammonia of 3,600 tons/day and 2,200 tons/day, respectively.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investor Relations e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th floor - 20031-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

PÚBLICA

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 22:29:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
