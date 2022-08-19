Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:12 2022-08-19 pm EDT
31.73 BRL   -5.06%
08/19PETROBRAS : on the sale of assets in refining and logistics August 19, 2022
PU
08/19Brazil's Petrobras in non-binding phase of selling refining assets
RE
08/19Shareholders in Brazil's Petrobras approve long-awaited board swap
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petrobras : on the sale of assets in refining and logistics August 19, 2022

08/19/2022 | 07:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Petrobras on the sale of assets in refining and logistics

-

Rio de Janeiro, August 19, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the releases disclosed on June 27, 2022 and July 15, 2022, informs the beginning of the non-binding phase in the processes of sale of assets in refining and associated logistics in the country, which includes the refineries Abreu e Lima (RNEST) in Pernambuco, Presidente Getúlio Vargas (REPAR) in Paraná, and Alberto Pasqualini (REFAP) in Rio Grande do Sul.

Potential buyers qualified for this phase, beginning today, will receive a process letter containing detailed information about the assets in question, as well as instructions on the divestment process, including guidelines for preparing and submitting non-binding proposals.

This disclosure complies with Petrobras' divestment guidelines and the special regime of asset divestment by federal mixed capital companies, provided for in Decree 9,188/2017.

This operation is in line with the company's strategy of portfolio optimization and capital allocation improvement, aiming at value maximization and higher return to society.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investor Relations e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th floor - 20031-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 23:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETROBRAS
08/19PETROBRAS : on the sale of assets in refining and logistics August 19, 2022
PU
08/19Brazil's Petrobras in non-binding phase of selling refining assets
RE
08/19Shareholders in Brazil's Petrobras approve long-awaited board swap
RE
08/19PETROBRAS : on the issuance of commercial notes August 19, 2022
PU
08/19PETROBRAS : on the issuance of commercial notes - Form 6-K
PU
08/19PETROBRAS : on the conclusion of the purchase of Ibiritermo S.A - Form 6-K
PU
08/18PETROBRAS : on the conclusion of the purchase of Ibiritermo S.A. August 18, 2022
PU
08/18New diesel rules to affect valuation of Brazil's Petrobras refineries -sources
RE
08/17PETROBRAS : on official letter from CVM August 17, 2022
PU
08/17PETROBRAS : on official letter from CVM - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 609 B 117 B 117 B
Net income 2022 163 B 31 368 M 31 368 M
Net Debt 2022 235 B 45 075 M 45 075 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,38x
Yield 2022 62,8%
Capitalization 441 B 84 616 M 84 616 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 31,73 BRL
Average target price 41,88 BRL
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caio Mario Paes de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fernando Assumpção Borges President
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS17.47%84 616
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY21.37%2 312 856
SHELL PLC38.64%194 912
TOTALENERGIES SE18.06%136 635
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-2.59%131 020
EQUINOR ASA56.23%121 622