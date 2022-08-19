Petrobras : on the sale of assets in refining and logistics August 19, 2022

Petrobras on the sale of assets in refining and logistics

Rio de Janeiro, August 19, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the releases disclosed on June 27, 2022 and July 15, 2022, informs the beginning of the non-binding phase in the processes of sale of assets in refining and associated logistics in the country, which includes the refineries Abreu e Lima (RNEST) in Pernambuco, Presidente Getúlio Vargas (REPAR) in Paraná, and Alberto Pasqualini (REFAP) in Rio Grande do Sul.

Potential buyers qualified for this phase, beginning today, will receive a process letter containing detailed information about the assets in question, as well as instructions on the divestment process, including guidelines for preparing and submitting non-binding proposals.

This disclosure complies with Petrobras' divestment guidelines and the special regime of asset divestment by federal mixed capital companies, provided for in Decree 9,188/2017.

This operation is in line with the company's strategy of portfolio optimization and capital allocation improvement, aiming at value maximization and higher return to society.

