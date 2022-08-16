Petrobras : on the sale of exploration assets in the Potiguar Basin August 16, 2022

Petrobras on the sale of exploration assets in the Potiguar Basin

Rio de Janeiro, August 16, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that it has started the opportunity disclosure stage (teaser), regarding the sale of 40% of its interest in the BM-POT-17 exploratory concessions, in which the Discovery Assessment Plan for the Pitu well is being developed (Blocks POT-M-853 and POT-M-855), and the POT-M-762_R15 concession (Block POT-M-762), located in deep waters in the Potiguar Basin - Equatorial Margin - off the coast of Rio Grande do Norte. Petrobras currently holds 100% stakes in these concessions and will continue as operator of the partnership after the sale.

The teaser, which includes key information about the opportunity, as well as the eligibility criteria for selection of potential participants, is available on Petrobras' Investor Relations website: https://www.investidorpetrobras.com.br/en/results-and-notices/teasers.

The main subsequent stages of the project will be reported to the market in due course.

This disclosure is in accordance with Petrobras' internal rules and with the provisions of the special procedure for assignment of rights to exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons, provided for in Decree 9,355/2018.

The search for partnership in these assets is aligned with the portfolio management strategy and the improvement of the company's capital allocation, aiming at the maximization of value and greater return to society.

About the assets

POT-M-853and POT-M-855blocks: the exploration blocks were acquired in the 7th Bidding Round of the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) in 2006. Petrobras currently holds 100% stakes and is conducting the Discovery Assessment Plan for the Pitu well, with a firm commitment to drill an exploratory well (Pitu Oeste well) scheduled for 2023.

POT-M-762block: the exploration block was acquired in the 15th ANP Bidding Round in 2018 and Petrobras holds a 100% stake. Petrobras plans to drill the Anhangá well (Anhangá Exploratory Opportunity) between 2023 and 2024.

This material is being provided pursuant to Brazilian regulatory requirements, does not constitute an offering, under the U.S. securities laws, and is not a solicitation, invitation or offer to buy or sell any securities. The information on our website is not and shall not be deemed part of this report on Form 6-K.

