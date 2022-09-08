Petrobras : on the sale of exploration assets in the Potiguar Basin September 08, 2022

Petrobras on the sale of exploration assets in the Potiguar Basin

Rio de Janeiro, September 08, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 08/16/2022, informs the extension of the deadlines, contained in items AA and AC of the teaser, for the expression of interest in participating in the opportunity to sell 40% of its interest in the BM-POT-17 exploratory concessions, where the Discovery Assessment Plan for the Pitu well is being developed (POT-M-853 and POT-M-855 blocks), and the POT-M-762_R15 concession (POT-M-762 block), located in deep waters in the Potiguar Basin - Equatorial Margin - off the coast of Rio Grande do Norte.

Potential buyers interested may express their interest until September 14, 2022, and the documents required to participate in the process may be delivered signed until September 16, 2022. The other information to participate in the process is in the teaser available on Petrobras' Investor Relations website: https://www.investidorpetrobras.com.br/en/results-and-notices/teasers.

The main subsequent stages of the project will be reported to the market in due course.

This disclosure is in accordance with Petrobras' internal rules and with the provisions of the special procedure for assignment of rights to exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons, provided for in Decree 9,355/2018.

The search for partnership in these assets is aligned with the portfolio management strategy and the improvement of the company's capital allocation, aiming at the maximization of value and greater return to society.

About the assets

POT-M-853and POT-M-855blocks: the exploration blocks were acquired in the 7th Bidding Round of the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) in 2006. Petrobras currently holds 100% stakes and is conducting the Discovery Assessment Plan for the Pitu well, with a firm commitment to drill an exploratory well (Pitu Oeste well) scheduled for 2023.

POT-M-762block: the exploration block was acquired in the 15th ANP Bidding Round in 2018 and Petrobras holds a 100% stake. Petrobras plans to drill the Anhangá well (Anhangá Exploratory Opportunity) between 2023 and 2024.

