  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Petrobras
  News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-08 pm EDT
31.80 BRL   -0.93%
PETROBRAS : on the sale of exploration assets in the Potiguar Basin September 08, 2022
PU
11:38aFactbox-Government measures to ease inflation pain
RE
09/06Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Announces Chief Digital Transformation and Innovation Officer Changes
CI
Petrobras : on the sale of exploration assets in the Potiguar Basin September 08, 2022

09/08/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
Petrobras on the sale of exploration assets in the Potiguar Basin

-

Rio de Janeiro, September 08, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 08/16/2022, informs the extension of the deadlines, contained in items AA and AC of the teaser, for the expression of interest in participating in the opportunity to sell 40% of its interest in the BM-POT-17 exploratory concessions, where the Discovery Assessment Plan for the Pitu well is being developed (POT-M-853 and POT-M-855 blocks), and the POT-M-762_R15 concession (POT-M-762 block), located in deep waters in the Potiguar Basin - Equatorial Margin - off the coast of Rio Grande do Norte.

Potential buyers interested may express their interest until September 14, 2022, and the documents required to participate in the process may be delivered signed until September 16, 2022. The other information to participate in the process is in the teaser available on Petrobras' Investor Relations website: https://www.investidorpetrobras.com.br/en/results-and-notices/teasers.

The main subsequent stages of the project will be reported to the market in due course.

This disclosure is in accordance with Petrobras' internal rules and with the provisions of the special procedure for assignment of rights to exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons, provided for in Decree 9,355/2018.

The search for partnership in these assets is aligned with the portfolio management strategy and the improvement of the company's capital allocation, aiming at the maximization of value and greater return to society.

About the assets

POT-M-853and POT-M-855blocks: the exploration blocks were acquired in the 7th Bidding Round of the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) in 2006. Petrobras currently holds 100% stakes and is conducting the Discovery Assessment Plan for the Pitu well, with a firm commitment to drill an exploratory well (Pitu Oeste well) scheduled for 2023.

POT-M-762block: the exploration block was acquired in the 15th ANP Bidding Round in 2018 and Petrobras holds a 100% stake. Petrobras plans to drill the Anhangá well (Anhangá Exploratory Opportunity) between 2023 and 2024.

This material is being provided pursuant to Brazilian regulatory requirements, does not constitute an offering, under the U.S. securities laws, and is not a solicitation, invitation or offer to buy or sell any securities. The information on our website is not and shall not be deemed part of this report on Form 6-K.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investor Relations e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th floor - 20031-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

PÚBLICA

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 21:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
