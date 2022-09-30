Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  21:07 30/09/2022 BST
29.80 BRL   +1.67%
09/30Petrobras : on the sale of potassium mining rights September 30, 2022
PU
09/30Petrobras : on sale of onshore optic fiber network
PU
09/30Petrobras : on sale of onshore optic fiber network September 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petrobras : on the sale of potassium mining rights September 30, 2022

09/30/2022 | 11:54pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Petrobras on the sale of potassium mining rights

-

Rio de Janeiro, September 30, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 08/11/2022, informs the beginning of the binding phase concerning the sale of its mining rights for research and mining of potassium salts located in the Amazonas Basin.

Potential buyers qualified for this phase will receive a process letter with detailed instructions about the process, including guidelines for due diligence and for submitting binding proposals.

This disclosure is in accordance with Petrobras' internal rules and with the special regime for divestment of assets by federal mixed economy companies, provided for in Decree 9,188/2017.

This transaction is aligned with the company's portfolio optimization strategy and capital allocation improvement, aimed at maximizing value and greater return to society.

About the asset

The asset is composed of 34 mining titles of potassium salts located in the Amazonas Basin and granted by the National Mining Agency (ANM). Of these 34 titles, 8 are mining concessions, 4 are mining requirements and 22 are in the process of obtaining a research authorization.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th floor - 20031-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 22:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETROBRAS
09/30Petrobras : on the sale of potassium mining rights September 30, 2022
PU
09/30Petrobras : on sale of onshore optic fiber network
PU
09/30Petrobras : on sale of onshore optic fiber network September 30, 2022
PU
09/30Teaser : Onshore Fiber Optic
PU
09/30Factbox-Government measures to ease inflation pain
RE
09/29Singapore Stocks Close Higher; Keppel Shares Jump 3% as Unit Bags $2.8 Billion Contract..
MT
09/29Keppel Offshore & Marine Bags $2.8 Billion Repeat Contract from Brazil's Petroleo Brasi..
MT
09/28Petrobras : on P-83 construction contract - Form 6-K
PU
09/28Petrobras to release new strategic plan in November, director says
RE
09/28The Fork In The Privatization Road
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 615 B 114 B 102 B
Net income 2022 165 B 30 499 M 27 371 M
Net Debt 2022 230 B 42 528 M 38 166 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,21x
Yield 2022 64,8%
Capitalization 413 B 76 331 M 68 501 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 29,80 BRL
Average target price 41,41 BRL
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caio Mario Paes de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fernando Assumpção Borges President
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS3.02%75 523
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.15%2 097 517
SHELL PLC38.21%177 301
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-7.78%124 802
TOTALENERGIES SE5.99%116 734
EQUINOR ASA47.92%103 569