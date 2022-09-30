Petrobras : on the sale of potassium mining rights September 30, 2022

Petrobras on the sale of potassium mining rights

Rio de Janeiro, September 30, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 08/11/2022, informs the beginning of the binding phase concerning the sale of its mining rights for research and mining of potassium salts located in the Amazonas Basin.

Potential buyers qualified for this phase will receive a process letter with detailed instructions about the process, including guidelines for due diligence and for submitting binding proposals.

This disclosure is in accordance with Petrobras' internal rules and with the special regime for divestment of assets by federal mixed economy companies, provided for in Decree 9,188/2017.

This transaction is aligned with the company's portfolio optimization strategy and capital allocation improvement, aimed at maximizing value and greater return to society.

About the asset

The asset is composed of 34 mining titles of potassium salts located in the Amazonas Basin and granted by the National Mining Agency (ANM). Of these 34 titles, 8 are mining concessions, 4 are mining requirements and 22 are in the process of obtaining a research authorization.

